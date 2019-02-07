Nancy Pelosi's 'sarcastic' applause for Trump births #PelosiClap meme

Pelosi says she wasn't being sarcastic, but even her daughter recognised that expression: "That clap took me back to the teen years."

Memes can come out of anywhere these days. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has sparked a wave of memes after offering claps with outstretched arms in President Donald Trump’s direction during the State of the Union address yesterday (Feb 6).

Pelosi offered the meme-tastic clap when Trump seemingly embraced bipartisanship in his speech, saying, “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.”

Pelosi, seated behind Trump along with Vice-President Mike Pence, stood and applauded, with her hands pointed in the president’s direction.

The Internet, of course, jumped at the seemingly derogatory clap.

#pelosiclap When your group member contributes to the project only 1 hour before the deadline and after you’ve done everything. pic.twitter.com/h9MOPyzZAU — SEAHStudent (@SeaHstudent) February 6, 2019

when your man wants credit for changing the toilet paper roll



#PelosiClap #SOTU



pic.twitter.com/cS42SSuieU — Emily Kuhl (@eakuhl) February 6, 2019

The environment when I remember to use the reusable grocery bags 1 out of 10 trips. #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/6BN9FBtk4l — Brady Funkhouser (@BradyFunkhouser) February 7, 2019

When he gets promoted for half the work and twice the pay #PelosiClap #EqualPay pic.twitter.com/hfZip9Akbe — 𝚒𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚗𝚢𝚕𝚊𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚎 (@iamebonylaquise) February 6, 2019

Pelosi later claimed she wasn't, in fact, being sarcastic with her applause. "It wasn't sarcastic," she told reporters in the Capitol building. "Look at what I was applauding. I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message."

Still, even her daughter, political strategist Christine Pelosi, recognised that look, tweeting: "That clap took me back to the teen years."



#waybackwednesday - oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit pic.twitter.com/vUCX2uAUvv — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 6, 2019



