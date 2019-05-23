Natalie Portman denies dating Moby, calls him a creepy older man

The actress also says she was just 18 when they met and not 20 as he claims.

It’s a classic case of he said, she said between Natalie Portman and singer Moby. After claiming in his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart, that he briefly dated the Oscar-winning actress when she was 20, Portman has refuted the story, calling Moby “creepy”.

Portman, who is 37, told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.” She also said she was just 18 when she met Moby, and not 20 as he claimed.

She further slammed the 53-year-old singer’s memoir for having “many factual errors and inventions.” She added: “There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case.”

Moby has since insisted that the two did, indeed, date. He did so on Instagram on May 22, posting a picture of him shirtless with his arm around a very young Portman.

He wrote in the caption: “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement.”

He continued to say that while he respected Portman's possible regret in dating him, it did not alter the facts of their brief romantic history.