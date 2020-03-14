NBA players are donating money to cover salaries of arena workers amid the COVID-19 shutdown

Kevin Love Instagram
NBA star Kevin Love who plays for the Cleveland Cavalierspledged US$100,000 Thursday to aid arena workers displaced by the league's response to the coronavirus. (Photo: Kevin Love Instagram)
(Updated: )

As the bright lights of professional sports go dark across the United States this week, some top names from the NBA were pitching in to ease the burden for arena and stadium staff facing the grim possibility of weeks without pay in the coronavirus shutdown.

The basketball league announced Wednesday (Mar 11) that it was indefinitely suspending its season in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, upending daily life for thousands of concession employees, ushers and custodians who rely on games for a pay-check.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love announced he was donating US$100,000 (S$142,000) to his team’s arena support staff and called on others to make similar gestures.

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling,” Love wrote in an Instagram post.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin followed up, writing on Twitter that he was “just following suit.” He did not elaborate but media outlets reported that he would donate US$100,000 to staff at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.


New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson said on Instagram that he would cover salaries for all workers at the Smoothie King Center for 30 days.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

“This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me,” Williamson wrote.


Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the top scorers in the league, said on Friday that he and his family planned to donate US$100,000 to staff members at the Fiserv Forum.

“It’s bigger than basketball!” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. “I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my team-mates lives easier.”

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday (Mar 13)  that the franchise's owners, players and coaches will contribute US$1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees.


"The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors," said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. "As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

Curry is a well-known popcorn fanatic.

Team owners have begun their own gestures as well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers said on Twitter that they would pay hourly and event staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that he would make sure hourly workers would be compensated.

Alibaba co-founder and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai wrote on Twitter that he was also working on a plan regarding non-salaried employees.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Rory Carroll and Gene Cherry; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

