NCIS fan favourite Pauley Perrette says screen boss Mark Harmon assaulted her

"I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me," said the actress who played forensics specialist Abby, adding she will never return to the show.

NCIS actress Pauley Perrette has confirmed rumours that co-star Mark Harmon is the reason for her leaving the CBS TV drama series. The actress announced her decision to leave in Oct 2017 but did not reveal why at that time.



Perrette, who portrayed character Abby Sciuto for 352 episodes and 15 seasons of the series, wrote on Twitter: “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it".



Perrette also tweeted a note that said she and a crew member were “physically assaulted” on set, along with graphic pictures of the said crew member's injuries.



That finally cleared the mystery when the actress posted an enigmatic message last May: “There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”



Perrette followed that up with another tweet: “I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."



According to E! News, tension between Perrette and Harmon arose when a dog belonging to the latter allegedly attacked a crew member on set in 2016.



Harmon has not responded to Perrette’s allegations.