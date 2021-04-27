Malaysian celebrity Neelofa and family fined total of RM60,000 for COVID-19 breaches

The actress-turned-entrepreneur and her husband were fined RM30,000 while 20 members of their family were fined RM1,500 each.

Malaysian celebrity Neelofa was fined RM20,000 (US$4,880) for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) during her recent wedding ceremony and for breaching regulations on inter-state travel.

This is according to a statement by Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah on Tuesday (Apr 27).

Neelofa's husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, also known as PU Riz, was also given a compound notice for RM10,000 for violating regulations on inter-state travel.

The couple had travelled to Langkawi shortly after their wedding in what they described as a work trip but which many people speculated was their honeymoon after videos emerged of them going on a cable car ride and jet-skiing.

Mohamad Zainal said 20 members of the couple’s family were also issued compound notices of RM1,500 each, totalling RM30,000, for failing to observe physical distancing of at least 1m apart during the marriage solemnisation ceremony on Mar 27.

"All of them will be issued the compound, totalling RM60,000, today, with no discount on the compound issued to Neelofa and her husband,” he said in the statement.

On the offences committed by Neelofa, Mohamad Zainal said, the first was as the organiser of the event whereby she failed to comply with the directive issued by the Health Director-General on compliance with the SOP on social distancing at social events. The second was for breaching regulations on inter-state travel.

On Mar 27, a picture was posted on social media showing a number of guests at Neelofa's wedding failing to comply with the SOP on social distancing. Guests were seen not wearing masks and not following safe distancing rules by sitting shoulder to shoulder.

Neelofa apologised for the violations in a video sent to the media on Apr 9. She said: “I sincerely apologise for violating the SOP, within and beyond my knowledge on these two matters. My husband and I admit and accept any actions or decision from the authorities.”

She also apologised for being insensitive towards the issue. “There are a lot of things I might have overlooked and I should have set a better example,” she added.

(Source: Bernama)