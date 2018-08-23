Neon Lights to spark up Fort Canning Park again with Yuna, Interpol and Cigarettes After Sex

The outdoor music and arts festival is back in November, this time extended over three days.

SINGAPORE: For the first time, the family-friendly indie music and arts festival Neon Lights will be held over three days from Nov 9 to 11 at Fort Gate, Fort Canning Park.

Limited early-bird tickets to this third edition (the festival started in 2015) of Neon Lights will go on sale from Aug 25, 9am at neonlights.sg and Sistic.



Headlining the event is New York indie rock band Interpol, making their only stop in Southeast Asia. Crowd-favourite Yuna is also on the line-up, making this the Malaysia-born and Los Angeles-based R&B artiste’s first public performance in the region in two years.



Other acts include the ambient-pop sounds of Texan group Cigarettes After Sex, marking their second gig in Singapore after their sell-out concert at the Capitol Theatre last year.

From Canada come the electronic sounds of the one-man Caribou aka Dan Snaith, as well as Rhye backed by fellow countryman Mike Milosh. Adding to the mix is English rock band The Vaccines, the British post-punk hits of Shame, and Scottish band Bodega.



From the region, festival-goers can look forward to Australian reggae group Sticky Fingers, and Thai artiste Phum Viphurit. Local bands are also in on the act, including Riot !n Magenta, and Sobs.



More acts are being lined up and their details will be shared at a later date. In the meantime, here’s what festival-goers can expect over the three-day event.



NOV 9, 6PM TO 10.30PM

Yuna

Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band

NOV 10, 2PM to 10.30PM

Interpol

Cigarettes After Sex

The Vaccines

Shame

Riot !n Magenta

NOV 11, 2PM to 10.30PM