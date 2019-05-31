Watch: Netflix's Dark Crystal trailer is a throwback to Jim Henson's 1982 fantasy classic

The star-studded cast for the 10-episode prequel series includes Rocketman's Taron Egerton, Helena Bonham Carter, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg and Mark Hamill.

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming original series, The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance, has arrived. The two-minute trailer offers a view of the colourful planet Thra and fantastical creatures as we get a sense of foreboding about the spreading evil that is the “darkening”.

The 10-episode series, which will air on the streaming service on Aug 30, is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson/Frank Oz film, The Dark Crystal, and is set 10 years before the original movie’s events.



The story centres on three Gelflings voiced by Taron Egerton (who plays Elton John in Rocketman), Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel, who embark on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Other Gelflings will be voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard and Alicia Vikander.

Their nemesis are the terrifying Skeksis. Among the stars voicing these creatures are Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

According to Variety, the original 1982 film grossed over US$40 million (S$55 million) on a US$15 million budget. It was one of three films Henson directed, along with The Great Muppet Caper and Labyrinth.