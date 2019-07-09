Netflix expands Chinese content with series, film additions

Global streaming giant Netflix is growing its Chinese-language content with six new licensed titles. These will arrive on the service in the second half of 2019.

Netflix is not permitted by China to operate its video streaming platform there. But it nevertheless perceives an appetite for Chinese-language content that can be accessed by international audiences, viewers in Chinese-speaking parts of Asia, and overseas Chinese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix's first Chinese-language original series are expected to launch over the next few months, including "Nowhere Man," "Triad Princess," and "The Ghost Bride."



The six upcoming Chinese-language licensed series and films lean heavily on productions from Taiwan and Hong Kong. They include an expansion of "A Thousand Goodnights," from Taiwan's Sanlih TV; the previously announced pickup of Taiwanese art house thriller "Cities of Last Things"; and"Sexy Central," a female-led drama from Hong Kong's China 3D Digital.

Screengrab of trailer of A Thousand Goodnight on Netflix.

"A Thousand Goodnights," the story of a daughter carrying out her father's wish, discovering her roots and embarking on a journey around Taiwan, is already available on the platform. Episodes 11 to 20 will launch on Aug 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cities" is an award-winning dystopian thriller, told in reverse chronological order was launched at the Toronto festival last September. It will be available on Netflix from Thursday (Jul 11).

"Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons," Season 1, is a popular glove puppetry show from Taiwan that has run since 1988. The first season depicts a story where turmoil looms in the Martial World, and the Eight Wonders of the Evil Dragon unleashes dark forces. The show is licensed from Pili International Multimedia, and available on Netflix from Friday.



The "Mayday Life" fact-based movie follows Taiwanese mega-band Mayday on its "Life Tour" concert series, recorded live in 55 cities and 122 shows. Shot over two years across four continents, the show attempts to link together four stories.

The movie chronicles the beginnings of one of Asia's biggest and most popular bands, allows viewers along for the ride, and reflects upon life and friendship.

Licensed from B'in Music, "Mayday" will be available on Netflix in August.

(Photo: IMDb)

"Til Death Do Us Part," licensed from MirrorFiction, is a suspenseful anthology series spanning seven stories that explore one's fears and desires when everything we have is at stake. It will be available on Netflix from Aug 15.



Over the past year, Netflix has acquired Chinese-language content including films and TV series including "Dear Ex," "Green Door," "Us and Them," mainland Chinese sci-fi hit film "The Wandering Earth," "Meteor Garden" "The Defected," "On Children," and "The Rise of Phoenixes."