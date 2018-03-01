Netflix acquires rights to Singapore-born filmmaker Sandi Tan's Shirkers

SINGAPORE: Singapore-born filmmaker Sandi Tan's documentary Shirkers will be launched on Netflix later this year.

Netflix announced on Thursday (Mar 1) that it had acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning filmmaker's documentary.

The film had its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where Tan won the Best Director award for World Cinema Documentary.

The feature length documentary is about previously stolen and subsequntly returned footage of Tan's, taken by her American film school mentor Georges Cardona.

The 16mm film was recovered and returned to Tan two decades after it disappeared. Her award-winning documentary now combines the original footage with new material to reflect on what could have been.

"I've always dreamed of sharing my stranger-than-fiction film Shirkers with the widest audience possible, so am thrilled for Netflix to help tell this story to new generations of iconoclastic, creative people around the world." said Tan. "I hope the true story of my youthful misadventures will inspire people to turn their crazy dreams into reality."

“Shirkers speaks to a part of us that rarely get(s) expressed — that bold spirit of making your own art regardless of the challenges,” Netflix Vice President of Original Documentary Programming Lisa Nishimura said.

“Sandi Tan has an exquisite, hypnotic story to tell, one that stretches from teenage rebellion to a kind of personal homecoming that all audiences can relate to.”