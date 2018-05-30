Neville Longbottom marries American girl he met at the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Merlin's beard! Matthew Lewis is the first of the Harry Potter kids to tie the knot.

SINGAPORE: He may have played a bit of a sad sack in the Harry Potter universe (well, for most of it) but in the real world, Matthew Lewis is a beaming, dashing groom.

It's official: The kid who played Neville Longbottom is all grown up. Lewis married his American girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy on May 28, taking to Twitter to announce the happy occasion.



Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

The 28-year-old actor joked in his tweet that the nuptials kept him away from seeing one of his favourite bands live after first missing them in Los Angeles.



According to people.com, the couple first met in January 2016 at a three-day Harry Potter celebration at the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, where Jones worked. They later started dating in July that year.



If only 12-year-old Matthew Lewis could see him now. (Photo: Warner Bros)

News of their engagement was heard in November 2016, four months after Jones' divorce from her first husband was finalised, TMZ reported at the time. The two reportedly got engaged in Paris by the Eiffel Tower in November 2016, according to a TMZ screenshot of the event planner’s private Instagram page.



At the premiere of fellow Harry Potter alum Emma Watson’s Beauty And The Beast a few months after their engagement, Lewis said they hadn't started making wedding plans yet.



The child actor debuted in Harry Potter as a toothy 12-year-old wizard but his most attention-grabbing stint was as the cover star of Attitude magazine in 2015. The world never quite saw Neville Longbottom in the same light ever again.

