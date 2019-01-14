New and novel treats to order for your Chinese New Year snacking pleasure

From pineapple tarts shaped like piglet heads and Chinese pastries stuffed with mochi, here’s our pick of the festive season’s most munch-able delights.

No matter how heaving our Chinese New Year (CNY) snack trolley, there’s always room for more (it’s all in the spirit of abundance, you see). Especially when each year, restaurants and bakeries all over the island dream up ever more delicious treats to tempt our already exploding calorie count. The following is a list of some of this year’s scrumptious offerings that we’d love to sink our teeth into.

LEMONGRASS EARL GREY PINEAPPLE TARTS FROM SPRMRKT

(Photo: SPRMRKT)

These little nuggets of shortcrust pastry are infused with earl grey tea, imbuing them with a floral fragrance. Within each holds a generous filling of pineapple jam kissed with the citrusy tang of lemongrass. Each 600g bottle for S$38. Available from Jan 21 at SPRMKT outlets.

sprmrkt.com.sg

LUNAR NEW YEAR YUZU PANDAN CHIFFON CAKE FROM ANDAZ SINGAPORE

(Photo: Andaz Singapore)

Beneath its festive, red glaze sits a fluffy pandan chiffon cake sandwiching a softly tangy yuzu mousse and orange drizzle. It’s a lovely reinterpretation of a classic confection that we all know and love. Small for S$5.50, medium for S$18, and S$38 for large.

andazshop.oddle.me

GOLDEN YAM MOCHI FROM THYE MOH CHAN

(Photo: Thye Moh Chan)

This festive addition to Thye Moh Chan’s collection of traditional Teochew pastries boasts a luscious yam filling that harbours a heart of chewy, black sugar mochi. All that is enrobed in a friable, buttery pastry that crumbles deliciously with each bite. Each piece for S$3. Available at Thye Moh Chan stores.

thyemohchan.com/products_cny_2019.html#cny



NASI LEMAK COOKIES FROM OLD CHANG KEE

(Photo: Old Chang Kee)

The bright, vermillion hue that glazes the surfaces of Old Chang Kee’s Nasi Lemak Cookies brings to mind the layer of chilli oil that’s the hallmark of a good nasi lemak sambal. Each bite of this crunchy cookies is imbued with the quintessential flavour of one of our favourite national dishes – think dried chillies, assam, belacan and ikan bilis. Each jar for S$16.80. Available at Old Chang Kee outlets.

oldchangkee.com

PEACE AND HARMONY GIFT BOX FROM SI CHUAN DOU HUA RESTAURANT

(Photo: Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant)

This elegant gift box holds a quartet of CNY treats – namely, a luscious carrot cake, orange nian gao, a jade-hued chestnut cake and a golden osmanthus cake. Serve with a pot of Chinese tea for a lovely afternoon delight. Each box for S$32.

sichuandouhua.com/promotion/chinese-new-year

DRUM OF FORTUNE FROM GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

(Photo: Goodwood Park Hotel)

Every year, the pastry chefs at Goodwood Park Hotel create a lavish confection for the CNY season. Resplendent in red and gold, this year’s offering sees a drum-shaped chocolate marble cake cloaked in fondant, and bedecked with eight auspicious mandarin oranges made of dark chocolate and mini chocolate ingots. Each 1.3kg cake for S$108. Available from Jan 18 with a five-day advance order. Call 6730 1786.

goodwoodparkhotel.com



RAINBOW KUEH LAPIS FROM HAI TIEN LO

(Photo: Hai Tien Lo)

There is all manner of CNY goodies to have from Hai Tien Lo, but we were particularly taken by the Rainbow Kueh Lapis. It has all the classic flavours of the buttery Indonesian cake, but dressed in delicately coloured layers. Each 1kg cake for S$58. Available for order from Jan 21.

pacificmarketplace.sg



KUMQUAT AND YOGHURT SUGEE CAKE FROM THE COFFEE BELT

(Photo: The Coffee Belt)

Sugee cake gets a citrus twist and lush tang with the addition of Greek yoghurt, oranges, lemon and kumquat. The result is a rich, moist cake glazed with yoghurt and cream cheese frosting, and finished with a sprinkle of smoked salt to really round out the flavours. Each 800g cake for S$16.80.

parkhotelgroup.com/en/alexandra/the-coffee-belt

YAM CAKE FROM VIOLET OON SINGAPORE

(Photo: Violet Oon Singapore)

Sometimes, what you need at the table is a steadfastly traditional favourite made well. That’s exactly what Violet Oon Singapore delivers with its wu tao gao or yam cake, flavoured with five spice and generously studded with dried prawns, Chinese sausages, dried mushrooms, and minced pork. One kilogram for S$42 and 1.5kg for S$52. Available from Jan 22 with a two-day advance order. Call 9834 9935.

violetoon.com

PIGGY PINEAPPLE PASTRIES FROM PARADISE GROUP

(Photo: Paradise Group)

These are some of the most adorable pineapple tarts shaped like piglets, and complete with auspicious red ears. Encased in their meltingly tender pastry shells is a lovely pineapple filling that has just the right balance of sweetness. Each bottle of 18 pieces for S$29.80. Available for takeaway at Paradise Group restaurants.

paradisegp.com

