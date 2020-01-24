Fortnite with food – that's the idea behind this new made-in-Singapore battle royale game

The family-friendly Butter Royale is set in the near future after a global ban on weapons, so contestants engage in food fights to satisfy their need for competitive action. And it's just launched on Apple Arcade.

Ever wondered what Fortnite would be like if it were suitable for young children and all about food? Singapore studio Mighty Bear Games has brought the very idea to life with Butter Royale.

Launched exclusively on Apple Arcade on Saturday (Jan 25), Butter Royale is a food-fight themed multiplayer battle royale game that puts a family-friendly spin on the popular genre.

Butter Royale (Photo: Mighty Bear Games)

Made right here in Singapore, the game is safe for children ages nine and above and can be played across the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. It also has no in-game chats, in-game advertisements, loot boxes, or in-app purchases.

Simon Davis, CEO of Mighty Bear Games told CNA Lifestyle that Butter Royale is "a labour of love made in Singapore for everyone, no matter how old they are or where they come from".

And he emphasised that it was “important that Butter Royale is a nonviolent shooter”.

“So younger players can safely join in,” he explained. “The food-fight theme was perfect for that.”



Contestants use Nutritionally Operated Machines (NOMs) to launch food at one another (Photo: Mighty Bear Games)

Set in the near future, after a global ban on weapons, contestants engage in food fights on Butter Island to satisfy their hunger for competitive action. Contestants use Nutritionally Operated Machines (NOMs) to launch food at one another during five-minute matches, while trying to escape floods of butter to get to safe zones.

Gamers play offline against AI bots, or in the online mode with 32 players competing to be the last one standing, either solo or in squads. Gamers can also choose to play as one of any 52 characters, spanning diverse backgrounds, age and gender. The controls are designed to be simple and accessible so players new to gaming will be able to pick it up quickly.

Mighty Bear is a Singapore-based, venture-backed studio that builds the next generation of massively multiplayer online mobile games. Butter Royale is their third release.