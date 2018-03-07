Coca-Cola takes shot at first alcoholic drink as soda sales fizzle

TOKYO: For the first time in its history, Coca-Cola will be launching an alcoholic drink.

The popular soft drinks company will be experimenting with a beverage in the Chu-Hi category in Japan according to Jorge Garduno, the president of Coca-Cola’s Japan business unit, in a Q&A on its website on Feb 22.

The Chu-Hi category includes canned drinks with alcohol, traditionally made with a distilled beverage called shochu, sparkling water and some flavouring.

"This is unique in our history. Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market," said Mr Garduno.



However, he added that the product would most likely be exclusive to Japan, which has seen growing demand for alcopop beverages.

"I don’t think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola," he said. "While many markets are becoming more like Japan, I think the culture here is still very unique and special, so many products that are born here will stay here."

The venture into the low-alcohol category comes more than 130 years after the company's iconic Coca-Cola soft drink was first created in the United States.

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales last month, with sales of teas, coffees and vitamin water offsetting sluggish sales of fizzy drinks.