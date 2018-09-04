New Die Hard film to be titled McClane

The sixth installment of the Die Hard franchise will explore the origins story of Bruce Willis’ famed character, John McClane.

SINGAPORE: It’s been 30 years since Bruce Willis first died hard in the 1988 cop thriller Die Hard. And now, five sequels later, a title has just been announced for the sixth installment.

The next film will be titled simply McClane, after Willis’ character John McClane, producer Lorenzo diBonaventura told Empire magazine.

Previously, rumour had it that the film would be called Die Hard: Year One, as flashbacks to the young McClane feature prominently.

“We are going to explore John McClane in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version,” DiBonaventura told Empire, indicating that Willis, 63, will still have a heavy part to play.

“I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce… the idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all.”

Die Hard, which revolved around Willis’ police detective character fighting off an armed siege in a Los Angeles skyscraper, spawned the sequels Die Hard 2 in 1990, Die Hard With A Vengeance in 1995, Live Free Or Die Hard in 2007, and A Good Day To Die Hard in 2013.

McClane is set to be directed by Len Wiseman, who also helmed Live Free Or Die Hard. A release date has yet to be announced.