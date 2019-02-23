New Hagrid-themed roller coaster ride to rumble into Universal Orlando

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is adding another attraction to its rides.

Potterheads, you can leave your broomsticks at home because Hagrid will give you the ride of your life at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, US. The new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure roller coaster will debut on Jun 13.



Fans of the JK Rowling franchise will know that the motorbike plays a big part in rescuing Harry from his aunt and uncle’s house in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. It was ridden by Hagrid, with Harry hiding in the sidecar, in that exciting chase scene involving a bunch of fake Harrys and Death Eaters.



Advertisement

(Photo: Universal Studios)

And based on his handling of the motorbike in the movie, Hagrid isn’t exactly the most secure driver, so visitors can expect lots of turbulence from this ride.

But will it be a virtual reality coaster similar to Florida’s Escape From Gringotts or the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios Hollywood? Will it be more of a traditional roller coaster like the Dragon Challenge? That is not clarified for now.



“For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures,” said a Universal representative.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can locate the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando's Islands Of Adventure theme park in the Hogsmeade Village area.