KFC to launch crunchy new 'tze char' favourite Cereal Chicken on Jun 28

Fried chicken fans – save some room for the soon-to-arrive KFC Cereal Chicken. The dish will be hitting stores from Jun 28.

KFC is doing its part to celebrate local “tze char” favourites by coating the Hot & Spicy chicken with heaps of buttery-sweet crunchy Nestum cereal that has been wok-fried with slivers of curry leaves, fresh chili and butter. The chicken has also been tossed in special spice seasoning.

And when you’re done with the actual bird, you can still snack on the cereal bits.

Each piece will cost S$3.65 or you can get yourself a two-piece meal for S$8.95, which will include a regular whipped potato, a regular coleslaw and a Sjora mango peach drink.

Also, the KFC Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart is making its comeback by popular demand on Jun 28. They’ll only be available for a limited time, though, so act fast.

