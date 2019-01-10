New Pantene ad features Japanese baby and her luxurious locks

Baby Chanco stars as the mane attraction of the Japanese ad campaign, a first for the viral Instagram star.

At just a year old, Baby Chanco has been living in the public eye for most of her charmed life. In the eight months since her hair-raising debut to the world, the adorable Japanese baby girl is now the star of a new Pantene campaign.

Chanco, who turned one year old on Dec 23, has amassed more than 310,000 followers on her Instagram account. Started last May, the page is managed by her mother, Mami Kano.

Advertisement

“I’m so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries,” Kano told People.com.





Chanco made her official Pantene debut this week alongside Japanese television announcer, Sato Kondo, who gained admiration in Japan for her elegant grey hair.

The new #HairWeGo campaign is geared towards women who “want to be positive and make a new start through their hair,” said Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo star in a video titled The Hairy Tale, read like a bedtime story by Kondo, where Baby Chanco and her mother inspire others to “love their differences”.





When asked if she’ll ever cut her daughter’s hair, Kano said: “I prefer to keep her hair long, and in the future, I want to try some new arrangements, like braids.”