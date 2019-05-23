New Star Wars characters in The Rise Of Skywalker revealed

You know Luke, Leia and Lando Calrissian. Now meet Allegiant General Pryde, Zorri Bliss and Jannah.

Star Wars fans have been gifted a treasure trove of new information on the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker via Vanity Fair’s recent cover story. The publication interviewed director JJ Abrams and the cast, and also featured exclusive photographs shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Among the big reveal is the new characters that will appear in the movie, namely, Allegiant General Pryde, Zorri Bliss, Jannah and the inhabitants of the planet Pasaana known as the Aki-Aki.

Zorri Bliss, who is described as a “masked scoundrel”, will be played by Keri Russell. She’s seen posing at the Thieves' Quarter on the snow-dusted planet of Kijimi.



Richard E Grant plays the “menacing” Allegiant General Pryde, one of the new First Order villains. He’s in a photo with General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) on board Kylo Ren’s destroyer starship.

Naomi Ackie makes her Star Wars debut as Jannah, which is all that’s known about the character as the British actress is not allowed to reveal more. She’s featured alongside John Boyega, who plays Finn, riding on creatures called orbaks.

The Knights of Ren, who first appeared in The Force Awakens, will return in this final instalment of the Skywalker story “to add an element of chaos.”

There’s also a shot of Luke Skywalker himself (Mark Hamill) on a burning landscape standing next to his trusty companion, R2-D2.