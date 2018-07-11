New Uniqlo Ines de la Fressange collection carries fashions even kids can wear

Now in its 10th season, this is the first collaboration collection to feature clothing for children.

SINGAPORE: Uniqlo has announced the launch of its latest collaboration collection with French fashion icon Ines de la Fressange, featuring, for the first time, a range for kids.

Starting Aug 31, mothers and children can step out together in Parisian chic.

Pieces from the Uniqlo/Ines de la Fressange Fall/Winter 2018 Collection. (Photo: Uniqlo)

The Fall/Winter 2018 collaboration collection is a modern interpretation of the fashions in 1920s Montmartre, Paris’ famed artist’s district. It combines the autumnal staples of tweed, melton, cashmere and corduroy with elegant tailoring to produce key pieces such as coats, sweaters and even sleepwear.

The highly anticipated kids’ range, debuting for the first time, is inspired by French cinema and features velvet jackets, pea coats, dresses and cardigans.

Kids' fashions from the Uniqlo/Ines de la Fressange Fall/Winter 2018 Collection. (Photo: Uniqlo)

The collection launches on Aug 31 exclusively at Uniqlo Orchard Central and online at Uniqlo.com.



This is the 10th season of Uniqlo’s collaboration with de la Fressange, an established model and fashion designer.

