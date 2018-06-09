New Yorkers mourn death of Anthony Bourdain

NEW YORK: New Yorkers gathered on Friday (Jun 8) outside Brasserie Les Halles, where the late Anthony Bourdain worked as its executive chef.



Bourdain, 61 when he died, was best known for his memoir Kitchen Confidential and travel TV shows No Reservations and Parts Unknown. He was found dead in a French hotel on Friday.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement that Bourdain was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert in Strasbourg. Authorities there said Bourdain had hanged himself.



Crowds gathered outside Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan placing flowers, notes and photos in tribute to the late celebrity chef. The eatery went bankrupt in 2017 and has been closed since.

Stopped by Les Halles in NY, where people are paying their respects to Anthony Bourdain.





Oh man...outside the former Les Halles today.





Some of the notes pinned on the former restaurant's front window read "Thank you for what you gave the world" and "You brought people together".



Notes, photographs and flowers are left in memory of Anthony Bourdain at the closed location of Brasserie Les Halles. (Photo: AFP)

"SHOCKING"

New Yorkers who live in the same Upper East Side neighborhood as Bourdain's family reacted with sadness to the news of his death.

New Yorker John Frehse said his first reaction when he heard the news was one of surprise.

"This is a guy that has spent his entire sort of later section of his career talking about the love of life and you know search for different types of cultures around the world and different foods and meeting with people and that's what this shows all about. It was shocking that this guy would want to do that," Frehse said.

New Yorker Judy Roland said Bourdain's death underscored "what's really obviously a prevalent problem."

"I think the main takeaway is that, you know, celebrities have the same problems as everybody else regardless of how much wealth or fame they have," said Roland.



"And that you never really know what's going on in somebody else's head. What they're carrying around with them every day,"

Julio Peterson said he would see Bourdain around the neighborhood. "I would see him here when I dropped my son off at school and I'd said hi. He was always pleasant," Peterson said.

Leslie Brodsky attempted to take her own life by taking an overdose of pills at the age of 19 after her fiance died in an accident.

"I hate these people who say everybody who tries suicide is nuts. You don't know what's going on into their lives to make them lose hope. And when you lose hope there's no point in going on," said Brodsky.

