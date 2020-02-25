Bottoms up: NEWBrew, the craft beer made from NEWater, is back

The Public Utilities Board is teaming up with Brewerkz to bring back the local brew for Singapore International Water Week in July.

Saving the environment just got a whole lot yeastier. The Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced it’s partnering with Brewerkz again to bring back NEWBrew, the local beer made with Singapore’s very own NEWater.

It will be showcased at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2020, from Jul 5 to 9.

NEWBrew made its first appearance at the 2018 edition of the SIWW, where it was a hit among visitors. Encouraged by the positive response, PUB asked Brewerkz to produce 10,000 litres of the drink for this year’s edition, which will be served to delegates attending the show.

The Public Utilities Board and Brewerkz are bringing back NEWBrew, which is made from NEWater, at the Singapore International Water Week in July. (Photo: SIWW)

And if you can’t make it to the event, don’t worry – PUB has also partnered with NTUC Fairprice for a limited public sale of the product at selected Fairprice outlets that month.

PUB and Brewerkz will also be hosting a competition, allowing Singaporeans to use the NEWBrew recipe to try and come up with their own versions of the beer, and the winner will have their version made by Brewerkz for the event.

“Brewed using NEWater, Singapore’s unique brand of ultra-clean, high grade recycled water, NEWBrew is part of our efforts to educate Singaporeans on the importance of water recycling and reuse as a strategy to achieve water sustainability,” said Ryan Yuen, managing director of SIWW in a press release.

“It also reinforces the message that NEWater is perfectly clean and safe for drinking, that can also be used to make beverages like beer.”

Brewerkz CEO and owner Tan Wee Han added: “NEWater is symbolic to all Singaporeans as it plays a part in our everyday lives and is synonymous to our country’s innovativeness and resourcefulness. As a home-grown craft brewery of 23 years, water quality is critical to our product; more so, water that is sustainably produced.”