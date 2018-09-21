Next-Level Workout: How to strengthen your glutes and quadriceps

In this new eight-part series, CNA Lifestyle brings you trainer-certified moves to help you reap more results from your workouts.

To help you get out of your workout rut, CNA Lifestyle spoke to various trainers to highlight the specific exercises that will let you break out of your fitness funk. This week, we focus on the glutes.



WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOUR GLUTES ARE WEAK



First, your posterior consists of three main muscles: Gluteus maximus, medius and minimus. Together with other smaller muscles, they form the base for your pelvis and hips to stabilise your thighbone in your hip socket.



You may not feel it but your glutes are hard at work when you are standing, walking or even sitting (they’re not just smooshed against the seat). They let you rotate your thigh internally and externally, and draw your leg back.



And there is more to strong glutes than a shapelier butt. “Weak muscles mean bad posture. And bad posture means bad movements. In turn, bad movements can lead to poor performance,” said Samuel Lim, 36, trainer and owner of Crossfit Fire City.



“We usually associate high-heel wearing with lower back issues. But that’s also because the glutes and hamstrings are often under-utilised,” said Lim. To compensate for the weak gluteal muscles and for your body to stabilise itself, it may tilt the back backwards and create back aches over time.



DEEPLY ENGAGING



The elevated split squad may sound complicated but it’s really not. It’s a step-up on the basic lunges – with a step board and dumbbells. “It is effective for working the glutes and the quadriceps (thighs) at the same time,” said Lim. “The rear foot’s deep range engages the glutes very well.”

To reap the most out of this exercise, or any exercise for that matter, is to be constantly aware of your muscle engagement, he said. “What is visible may not be what you should be feeling. You may have good posture but if you’re not engaging the right muscles, you may not reap the results.”



For starters, aim to perform 10 to 12 repetitions per leg within 30 seconds, said Lim. As for the weight, “start with something you can manage without losing your form. You could start from 5kg to 10kg. For someone who is familiar with the exercise, 10kg to 15kg is fine.”



To take it up even further, Lim recommended performing the exercise with a deeper range of motion; you could lower yourself more or use a higher step board. Adjusting the amount of weight and the tempo can also intensify the workout. “Whenever you feel you’ve hit a plateau, try to change those elements up,” he added.

How do you know which to vary? “Replicate the effort you put in on Day One,” said Lim. “We are inclined to move out of the pain zone to the comfort zone but as you do so, your progression will drop.”



Consult your doctor before starting any training programme.