Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra mark their 1-year 'dating' anniversary on Instagram

The Jonas brother also surprised his wife with a concert and meetup with Mariah Carey.

It’s been a year since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went on their first real date and to celebrate the occasion, the loved-up pair exchanged romantic messages on Instagram.

Jonas marked the dating anniversary by posting a photo of the couple, both clad in white, on a balcony in Cannes, France.

The caption read: "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife."

Chopra responded with: "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs."

The couple, who got married in December last year, did not get to spend the special day together as Jonas was busy, but he did manage to give his wife a surprise. He arranged for her to attend the Mariah Carey concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London and then meet the singer afterwards.

The 36-year-old Quantico actress posted a photo of the meetup as well as a clip of her singing along to Always Be My Baby on Instagram. She called Jonas, who is 26, the "best husband ever".

Chopra wrote: "A #lambily member's dream came true. Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi – you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show... you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!"