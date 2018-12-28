Canadian rock band Nickelback to perform first concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Canadian rockers Nickelback will hold their first concert in Singapore at ZEPP@BIGBOX on Feb 20.

Tickets for the event are general admission only, priced at S$128 for early-bird purchases from Dec 28 to Jan 3 and S$138 from Jan 4 onwards. Fans can also opt to add S$20 to their ticket price for priority entry to the event, or S$150 for the VIP Hospitality option.

Nickelback’s ninth studio album Feed The Machine was released in June 2017, debuting in the Top 5 of the Billboard charts.

The band – which consists of members Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair – then spent most of 2017 and 2018 performing more than 80 sold-out shows around the world.

Formed in Canada in 1995, Nickelback has sold more than 50 million records and their twelve consecutive sold-out world tours were attended by more than eight million fans.

Their song How You Remind Me was named Top Rock Song of the Decade by Billboard. The group itself was named Billboard’s Top Rock Group of the Decade in 2009.