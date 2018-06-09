Rihanna and the cast of Ocean’s 8 pull off a very fashionable premiere

Models Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima also showed off enough leg to (almost) steal the red carpet spotlight.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: The gorgeous cast of Ocean’s 8 got together in New York on Jun 5 for the premiere of the much-anticipated film – and boy did they make it a very fashionable red carpet.

Advertisement

Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter were all in attendance, as were fashion bigwigs Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang and Valentino Garavani, and models Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Adrian Lima – some of whom may or may not have cameos in the movie (no spoilers).

The all-female spin-off of the Ocean’s film franchise features Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, who was played by George Clooney in the previous movies. It’s a gender-swap take on a familiar story: Debbie is released from prison and assembles a female-led gang of experts to steal jewels at the Met Gala.

Directed by The Hunger Games’ Gary Ross instead of Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original trio of movies, Ocean’s 8 has been earning mixed reviews, but it looks set to steal the No 1 spot at the North American box office from Solo: A Star Wars Story with a debut in the US$40 million-plus (S$53 million) range.

It’s an impressive-enough haul – as was the fashion game on the premiere’s red carpet. Well, mostly. Sorry, Hathaway. That look was simply criminal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

***

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Cate Blanchett looking sharp in Missoni. Like a power suit on an LSD trip that may also secretly function as one of those “magic eye” posters from the 90s.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Vogue went nuts for Rihanna’s ruffled, metallic Givenchy number, noting how the fabric “shifted from plum to bronze depending on the light”. Guess you had to be there. In photographs, it looks like Little Miss Fenty is six months early for Christmas.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Sandra Bullock wore Elie Saab.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Anne Hathaway in what appears to be Jean Paul Gaultier’s first foray into sustainable living – pretty sure there’s a family of four living under that tepee.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Mindy Kaling wore Prabal Gurung.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Awkwafina has never looked better than she does in this angelic Reem Acra.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Sarah Paulson looks amazing in Prada, which, apparently, is now in the business of recycling Gatorade bottles. #wastenotwantnot

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Helena Bonham Carter in her red-carpet uniform: Black Vivienne Westwood.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Ezra Miller turned up as the Purple Pie Man – if the Purple Pie Man were now a flasher.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge get a leg up on the fashion competition in Vera Wang and Dolce & Gabbana, respectively.

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Adriana Lima brings the goods in a barely-there Roberto Cavalli.