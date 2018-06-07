Off-peak travel: When to enjoy the freshest uni or escape the heat, without the crowds

Your favourite Japan and Korea hotspots are just as lovely to visit during the quieter times of the year. Also: Discounted villas and summer with Santa.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more travel stories and videos

SINGAPORE: So, you missed the boat – or rather, that elusive discounted early-bird airfare for your June getaway to a popular vacation spot. Upsetting as that may be, there is a silver lining in deferring your trip.

Advertisement

In some cases, the crowds will be thinner, hotel rates will be lower, and you can take in the sights at a less frenetic pace. Staff may even be more receptive to special requests.

So, cheer up. We have rounded up some off-peak and shoulder-season destinations to get the most bang for your buck – from a popular ski spot that's actually a sea urchin extravaganza in summer, to Santa's summer hangout where you can go horseback riding under the midnight sun.

HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

OFF-PEAK: JUNE TO AUGUST



Advertisement

Advertisement

The snow has melted and the ski slopes are closed. But that, by no means, makes Hokkaido a ghost town.

For one, Hokkaido has the mildest summer temperatures in all of Japan, owing to its far north position. This is also the time when Nature puts on its best display of flora and fauna. The marshlands become a nursery for goosander and Japanese crane chicks, and female sika deer with calves in tow.



(Photo: alljapantours.com)

And did you know that before tourism became a big part of Hokkaido, the island was known for its lavender? The vast fields of purple are at their peak when you arrive in mid July to early August.



Other flowers cultivated here in summer include rape blossoms, poppies, lupins, lilies and sunflowers.

(Photo: uu-hokkaido.com)

If you are a fan of uni, Hokkaido is the perfect place to hunt down these gonads (sorry to break it to you but that's not roe). The best time to enjoy them is from June to August, when they invariably wind up on Japan Hour or some Japanese TV show equivalent.

Shakoten Peninsula where the best uni is caught. (Photo: GFDL+creative commons2.5)

What makes the region's uni especially good is the kombu or kelp that the urchins feed on. Shakotan Peninsula, two hours west of Sapporo, which is Hokkaido's capital, is where the uni-fishing action is.

SOUTH KOREA

OFF-PEAK: SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER

This is the sweet spot on the Korean tourism calendar when crowds are typically smaller. Summer breaks are over, and the locals visiting from other provinces have gone home. Also, those escaping Singapore's heat will be glad to know this: Seoul's average temperature is 20 degrees Celsius in September, and 5 degrees Celsius in November.

Namsan Park. (Photo: Visit Seoul)

A favourite national pastime in autumn is catching the foliage's changing colours. The Koreans are so serious about it, a forecast calendar is rolled out every year for the best places to admire the leaves' vibrant colours.

If you're in Seoul, Namsan Mountain is a good starting point. Hike up for a bird's eye view of the city and its surrounds. Or head for Namiseon Island, the scenic island that played backdrop to the hit Korean drama Winter Sonata.

Namiseon Island. (Photo: Visit Korea)

Fall is also harvest time in Korea, which culminates in the big festival Chuseok. Take note that this year's festival falls on Sep 23 to 25, so many places will be closed. Like the equivalent of Thanksgiving, it is a period for people to return to their hometowns to spend time with their families.

Nonetheless, you can, and absolutely should, have a taste of autumnal foods when you're there.

Rice, a big part of the Korean diet, is harvested at this time of the year (the rice served at other times is usually imported from China), which means the rice cakes or tteok are going to be special. They can be filled with red bean, covered in nuts, thrown into a delicious soup (tteokguk) or used in the spicy treat that is tteok-bokki.

To warm you up, look for jook or porridge – the autumn version comes with red bean or sweet pumpkin.

Traditionally eaten during Chuseok, songpyeon is a rice cake filled with ingredients such as sesame seeds, black beans, mung beans, and steamed with pine needles. (Photo: Visit Korea)

For something traditionally eaten during Chuseok, seek out songpyeon, a rice cake stuffed with ingredients such as sesame seeds, black beans, mung beans, cinnamon, pine nut, walnut, chestnut, jujube and honey. These cakes are steamed over a layer of pine needles for a unique aroma.

BALI, INDONESIA

OFF-PEAK: APRIL TO JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

This island paradise is typically less crowded during the monsoon season, but if you can put up with some rain, you'll reap room prices and villa rentals that are as low as half of their high-season rates, according to bali.com. For the best of both worlds, drop in just before and after the peak periods – July to August and December to January – when it is not too wet.

(Photo: klook.com)

September is also a good time to schedule a Bali holiday if you are into water activities such as scuba diving, surfing, snorkelling, waterfall chasing and river rafting. During this month, the waters are clear and the river flow is good.

Even land-based activities like shopping, dining, temple-visiting or a spa day out next to a padi field will feel more relaxed when there are fewer people to jostle with.

(Photo: Bali Tourism Board)

Traffic is also more bearable, which is certainly a consideration if you're putting up in the popular beach areas of Kuta, Legian and Seminyak, where the narrow streets are packed during the busy periods.

NEW ZEALAND

OFF-PEAK: MARCH TO NOVEMBER

If you are looking to escape the heat and crowd at this time of the year, head south for New Zealand. The land immortalised in The Lord Of The Rings experiences winter from June to August – when the least number of tourists head there.

Arriving in autumn (March to May) and spring (September to November) isn't too bad either as the number of visitors isn't much higher.

The winter season is all about snow activities, such as skiing and snowboarding. Coronet Peak on the South Island may be the country's oldest ski field, but it's not too old to pack a party atmosphere, with slopes staying open till 9pm. It is also just 20 minutes away from Queenstown, if you need a change of scenery.

Coronet Peak. (Photo: newzealand.com)

Getting yourself in hot water is something else you'll want to do in New Zealand – a soak in naturally heated hot springs is often free for all to enjoy. Just note that swimwear is required.

Rotorua is famous for its hot water wonders, as is the South Island’s Hanmer Springs. The latter is close to a ski field too – making it a perfect stopover after a day hitting the snow. Taupo, Tongariro, and the Bay of Plenty’s White Island are the other thermal treasures to discover.

(Photo: newzealand.com)

Not a fan of skiing? There is always sight-seeing to be done at the snow-dusted Southern Alps that backdrop the mirror-still Lake Wakatipu. Here, vineyards come with mountain views and the world-famous Pinot Noir.

(Photo: newzealand.com)

Autumn and winter are also the seasons to head down to Kaikoura for whale watching. In fact, July is when these majestic creatures are at the peak of their migration period, so you’re likely to see a number of different species all at once.

Other places to catch sight of the whales include Wellington and Picton.

FINLAND

OFF-PEAK: JUNE TO AUGUST

In Finland, a summer day literally lasts over two months. And in the southern parts of the country, it never gets dark – just twilight for a few hours. Imagine horseback riding or quad biking in the middle of the night, under the glow of the midnight sun.

Santa helping visitors cross the border to Rovaniemi. (Photo: visitrovaniemi.fi)

You may associate Santa Claus with snow and winter, but did you know you can visit him at any time of the year? Santa’s official office, situated at the Arctic Circle in the city of Rovaniemi, is open every day of the year.

(Photo: visitfinland.com)

The Finns are very connected to nature (after all, 70 per cent of the country is forest and 10 per cent waterways) and often seek out the peace and quiet of the woods or a strip of shore.

Even if you're not much of a hiker, these strolls through the forest can have a therapeutic effect on frazzled city nerves. There are 40 national parks to explore, so you don't have to look too far for some nature therapy. Start with Nuuksio National Park, just less than an hour's bus ride from Helsinki.

(Photo: visitfinland.com)

And because it's "every man’s right in the country’s forests", you can pick and eat the berries along the way. Bilberries, cloudberries and lingonberries that ripen under the white summer nights are simply nature's trail mix on the go – tasty, and packed with vitamins and flavonoids.

The best berry-picking season lasts from end July until September. Mushrooms can also be picked from late summer until the snow comes. But do not put anything in your mouth unless you're absolutely sure it's edible.

