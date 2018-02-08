Olympics: How do you like your eggs, Norway? By the thousands!

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Egg sandwiches. Bacon and eggs. Egg salad. Eggs on toast. Scrambled eggs, or fried. After taking receipt of 15,000 eggs instead of the 1,500 they wanted, Norway's team at this month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics were in danger of a pretty limited menu.



Thankfully, the chefs managed to return most of the unexpected order, RT news said in a report on Sunday (Feb 4). Exactly 13,500 eggs were sent back and the Norwegian Olympic team chalked up the misunderstanding to translation error with their South Korean hosts.



As quoted by RT news, Team Norway's chef Stale Johansen said: "We received half a truck load of eggs. There was no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable."



At first, Norwegian chef de mission Tore Ovrebo struggled to suggest what they would do with the delivery, but did not rule out consuming them. If they had kept all the eggs, their registered 121-strong delegation of athletes and officials would receive plenty of protein, eating 124 eggs each.

"The eggs was more like a misunderstanding than something that we needed, so it was an extra zero on the order, so 1,500 to 15,000," he said with a rueful laugh.



Ovrebo said it was important to enjoy the Games as well as scramble for medals.

"The aim is to have fun, and be as good friends when we go back as when we came here. In the meantime, we are hoping for 30 medals."

