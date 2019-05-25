On Cannes red carpet, 'go big' is this year's fashion buzzword, with feathers and lace

Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and more walked the Cannes red carpet in glamorous style.

Enormous bouffant dresses decked out in lace or feathers ruled the red carpet at this year's Cannes film festival, one of the of the world's most glamorous stages for actors as well as fashion designers.

As well as oversized gowns, more classic monochrome looks also scored design points for some fashion critics amid the spangles, patterns and fringes that were certainly not lacking at parties and premieres on the French Riviera.

Advertisement

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the Sibyl in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 24, 2019. Adele Exarchopoulos poses. (Photo: Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier)

"I felt like on the carpet this year it was either go big or a little bit more iconic, understated looks and I loved that," New York-based stylist Elizabeth Sulcer said.

The festival is due to draw to a close with an awards ceremony on May 25, one of the swankiest nights of the calendar.

In the classic corner, US actress Selena Gomez walked the red carpet for her zombie movie The Dead Don't Die wearing a white silk bra top and skirt with a high slit by Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think sometimes less is more and I really loved it in the white - it was bright and very beautiful," Sulcer said of the outfit.

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2019. Bella Hadid poses. (Photo: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)

Others followed suit. Model Bella Hadid also kept it simple in a red cutout Roberto Cavalli gown at the premiere of Pain And Glory by Cannes veteran Pedro Almodovar.

72nd Cannes Film Festival - The amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2019 event - Antibes, France, May 23, 2019. Dua Lipa poses. (Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

But down the coast at Thursday's exclusive amfAR charity gala many stars chose to pump up the volume including singer Dua Lipa, in a bombastic, red feathery Valentino number.

For Sulcer, sparkling pantsuits were one trend that hit more of an off note.

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in competition - Cannes, France, May 22, 2019. Cast member Margot Robbie poses. (Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

Margot Robbie, who stars in Quentin Tarantino's new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, wore black sequined Chanel trousers paired with an off-the-shoulder white top to the premiere.

(Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Toby Chopra)