Stefanie Sun, Jolin Tsai, Goo Goo Dolls to perform at One Love Asia Fest in May

The music festival’s inaugural edition held in Singapore will also include Greyson Chance, BoA, Hebe Tien, Show Lo and Tanya Chua, among others.

The inaugural One Love Asia Festival is set to take place over this year’s Labour Day weekend, and the initial lineup is pretty impressive.

The music and lifestyle event will take place on May 1 and 2 at the Bayfront Event Space, and will feature Singapore’s own Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua; Taiwanese singers Jolin Tsai, Hebe Tien and Show Lo; South Korea’s BoA; and Goo Goo Dolls and Greyson Chance from the US.

The festival will also feature China’s Joker Xue; bands EggPlantEgg, Potato and KLEAR from Taiwan, Thailand and the US, respectively; and Japanese singer-songwriter Naoto Inti Raymi. Count in local hiphop rappers ShiGGa Shay and THELIONCITYBOY and that’s a pretty eclectic, multi-genre and multinational showcase.

“For the first time ever, we have an amazing lineup of big acts gracing one stage and entertaining fans with full-set (30 to 45 minutes each) performances,” said IMC Captasia Group Chief Operating Officer Romell Song.

Presented by IMC Live Global, the festival will also feature other activities and food options at the event’s “curated village” space. The event is expected to draw from 25,000 to 30,000 people, and there are plans to bring it to Japan and other Asian cities in the future.

Pre-sales for tickets start on Friday (Jan 17) at 10am at this link. Regular sales begin the following day. Tickets are priced at S$88 per day and S$158 for a two-day standing pass for general admission; and S$128 per day and S$218 for a two-day standing pass for premium admission. For more information, visit http://oneloveasiafestival.com/.

