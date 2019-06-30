Oops, she did it again? Britney Spears gets called out for making her waist look smaller on Instagram

Baby One More Time '90s styling is ok but bad photoshop skills are not.

Earlier this month, Britney Spears called out the paparazzi for editing her photos to make her look larger. Now fans are calling her out for manipulating her photo to make her waist look smaller.

What gave the singer away were the warped cupboards behind her. Dressed in a plaid skirt and midriff-baring white top reminiscent of her Baby One More Time getup, the singer’s mirror-selfie showed drawers that warped out of shape right behind her waist.



Fans not only picked up on the '90s styling but they also picked up on the photo manipulation. "The counters in the back seem a bit ... twisty," a fan commented. Another wrote, "I need to give her some Facetune lessons, those warped cabinets are not acceptable."

Earlier this month, Spears accused the paparazzi of editing photos they took of her vacationing in Miami. She said they made her look “40 pounds bigger” but the agency behind the photos told Insider that the photos were not edited in any way.