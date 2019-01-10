Oscars will go on without a host for the first time in 30 years

Producers are not searching for a replacement after Kevin Hart and will instead bank on celebrity skits and the star appeal of musician nominees.

For the first time in nearly three decades, the biggest night in movies plans to go on without a host.

Sources told celebrity news site Variety that producers will select some A-listers to introduce various segments instead of relying on one anchor for the night.

The clock is ticking for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscars, with just six weeks before the awards show goes live on Feb 24 (Feb 25, Singapore time).

No offers have been made to any potential hosts after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from the role after refusing to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter.

Variety understands that show producers are banking on celebrity skits and the star appeal of musician nominees in attendance: Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Kendrick Lamar.

The Oscar telecast has gone without a host only once, exactly 30 years ago. The infamous 1989 broadcast saw producer Allan Carr and director Jeff Margolis stage an 11-minute musical number as the show’s opener.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a frantic search for a host hasn’t extended into the calendar year of the show itself since Whoopi Goldberg’s and Jon Stewart’s respective turns in 2002 and 2006.