Free, limited-edition brown sugar lava xiao long baos at Paradise Dynasty Suntec

Get a complimentary basket of the sweet treats, inspired by brown sugar bubble milk tea, if you share a photo.

Brown sugar milk tea is all the rage, but what if you could condense and intensify that experience into warm little explosions?

Paradise Dynasty has done that – with limited edition brown sugar lava xiao long baos.

The special dish has been created in celebration of the opening of the restaurant’s newest outlet at Suntec City Mall, and is only available there.

Inspired by the brown sugar bubble milk tea trend, the brown sugar lava xiao long bao has a filling of brown sugar and coconut strips, and its delicate skin is pleated with precisely 18 folds.

(Photo: Paradise Dynasty)

We’re assuming that if the xiao long baos arrive steaming hot in their bamboo baskets, the standard method of eating these little treats applies: Make a tiny hole in the skin with your teeth, slurp the liquid brown sugar out, then eat the rest when it’s a little cooler. Don’t put the whole thing in your mouth – it’s not ondeh ondeh.

But you won't find this dish on the menu because it's not for sale. From May 25 to Jun 30, only customers who share a photo on Instagram or Facebook will get a complimentary basket of five brown sugar lava xiao long baos.

If you're at Paradise Dynasty Suntec City, take a picture of your experience, upload it to social media and either tag the location or include the hashtags #dynastysuntec, #paradisegrpsg and #paradisedynasty. Show the post to an employee of the restaurant and get one basket of brown sugar lava xiao long bao per table. The offer is limited to 100 baskets per day.

Now that's a sweet deal. What’s not to lava?

Paradise Dynasty is at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Mall #B1-110.