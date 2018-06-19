World Cup party hacks: How to have people over with minimum fuss

Your friends are coming over to watch the match but you haven’t done any prep. Don’t worry, CNA Lifestyle has cobbled together some simple tricks to ensure a good time.

SINGAPORE: While most of us like the idea of the occasional house party with a few good friends, sometimes the thought of the effort needed to put everything together can make us give up the plan entirely.

The truth is, you don’t always need to make too much of a fuss just to bring people together for a few drinks and nibbles while you catch a World Cup match on the television. Here are some ways to get the essential elements of a house party on track so you can have your friends over and finally stop them from bothering you about that overdue housewarming.

DRINK MANAGEMENT

(Photo: Unsplash/Alex Holyoake)

The tropical heat and humidity in Singapore means that well-chilled beverages are a must at your house party to ensure your guests’ optimal enjoyment. (If you’re planning on holding a tea party with fresh scones, this article is probably not for you.)

But one doesn’t always have the time or energy to prep in advance. Get your drinks nice and cold real fast and easy.

1. SOME PEOPLE DRINK WINE – DON’T JUDGE

If you need to quickly chill down that bottle of vino, get an ice bucket filled with ice and water and add a liberal amount salt. The salt lowers the melting point of ice, which allows it to cool down the bottle quicker than if you just stuck it in the freezer. Don’t you just love science?

(Photo: Pexels/Tembela Bohle)

2. COLD BEER ON DEMAND

While you can use the same method of salt to ice and water in a bucket to quickly the brewskis, we advise you to chill a few even faster so the early birds to your shindig have a cold one in their hand while waiting for the rest of the pack to get to the right temperature.

Simply wrap each bottle or can in a wet paper towel and leave in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Remember to set a timer on your phone or you’ll be left with half-frozen beer.

In case you’re wondering: No, that’s not fun.

SNACK MANAGEMENT

(Photo: Pixabay/Miroslavik)

Chips are essential to any party involving staring at a TV screen for 90 minutes while 22 men run around a field, fighting for glory with a ball. Here are the basics for serving chips with no effort whatsoever.

1. WHO NEEDS BOWLS?

You don’t need a chip bowl if you don’t host regularly, but you’ll still want your guests to have easy access to all that crispy-goodness without getting the sides of their hands greasy. To do this, open the bag horizontally and as neatly as you can from the top, then proceed to push and roll the bottom of the bag to move its tasty contents upwards. With a little finger finesse, your chips will prop up proudly at the brim of the bag and the inverted depression on the underside of the bag means it will sit up nicely on the table. Trust that your guests would either be mildly impressed with this little hack, or mildly concerned at just how many bags of chips you ingest on a weekly basis.





2. NO ONE HAS TIME FOR CHIP CLIPS

If you find yourself with half-eaten bags of chips that need to be stowed aside for another time, you don’t need any fancy clips, seals or airtight containers to keep the contents crunchy. Make two diagonal folds lengthwise on the bag towards you, then make several horizontal folds (about a centimetre and a half in width) down from the top of the bag away from you. You will eventually get to a point with two triangular folds on each side of the bag (each with about a two centimetre long hypotenuse), fold those inside-out. This creates a relatively airtight seal that will keep your chips crisp for several days (or the morning after, when no one’s looking).





HARDWARE MANAGEMENT

Of course you’d like to drink everything straight from a bottle, doing away with things like glassware and fancy tools known as “corkscrews”. While the obvious thing to do is to choose cans over bottles for beer, sometimes you just don’t have a choice – mainly because you didn’t plan a thing in advance and that’s what your guests brought. And that’s okay because help is here.

(Photo: Pexels/Kaboompics.com)

1. WHOSE CUP IS THIS ANYWAY?

You don’t need fancy trinkets like wine glass charms to help distinguish which glass belongs to whom. Just use whiteboard or window markers (make sure they are non-permanent) to mark the glasses. This also gives you the cheap thrill of channeling your favourite cafe barista who can’t quite seem to spell your name right.

Alternatively, if you’re expecting more guests than you have glassware, you can always request that your guests to bring their own cup (which they’ll be able to easily identify). It may seem quirky but this not only is a simple way for everyone to do their sustainable bit for the environment, it also saves you the effort of washing up after because everyone will take their belongings home.

The bonus here is that everyone’s individual drinking vessel will provide an instant conversation starter. Especially if someone brings a jewel-encrusted gold chalice that may or may not be a stolen artefact.

(Photo: Unsplash/Francois Pistorius)

2. DUDE, WHERE’S MY BOTTLE OPENER?

There’s nothing quite like the bleak desperation that sweeps over a host when there are chilled drinks to be had, but not a beer bottle opener or corkscrew in sight. Here are some ways you can salvage a plugged-up situation.

First, bottle caps. Most processes you’ve probably seen online essentially involve a lever system with a rigid, flat rod (like the back of a spoon or an incredibly well-folded sheet of paper) pivoting on a fulcrum (usually the middle digit of your non-dominant hand). With a bit of practice, almost all of these methods work to some degree, but they do put significant strain on your fulcrum finger.

To save you that ache, we advise you use a pair of kitchen scissors or can opener for your home that are already designed with a bottle-opening function. They’re more common that you think. While bottle openers tend to easily be misplaced around the house, you very rarely lose the kitchen scissors.

Just like the bottle caps, there are several ways to remove a wine cork without a corkscrew.

(Photo: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

While placing the bottle in a shoe and knocking it against a wall a la House Of Cards Season 1 might seem like the least dangerous option, this can take far too long (and we all don’t have the patience of Zoe Barnes).

We suggest you attempt one of two methods: A) Get a long nail and very carefully knock it into the cork at an angle, then use the prongs on a fork to pull the nail and cork out. B) Just use a wooden kitchen spoon and a book to knock the cork into the bottle before straining the liquid into another clean vessel.

The former method takes some grit and strength but usually does the trick. The latter is somewhat easier but there will be some who feel it would taint the taste of the wine. If you feel this way too, you probably wouldn’t be a position where your corkscrew goes missing.