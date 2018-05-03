Making the painful decision to say goodbye to a beloved pet

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: I’ve got the date stored in my phone calendar. July 20 ­– Dude’s death anniversary.

That was the day I had to put down my first feline love. I thought of her – yes, Dude was female – when I saw the photo of Inuka the polar bear surrounded by his caregivers as they prepared to put him to sleep due to deteriorating health. I could feel the heavy sadness in the room and was immediately transported to that night in 2016.

Dude’s health had deteriorated rapidly and she wasn’t able to eat on her own or even go to the toilet on her own. Our grey tabby was around 15 years old when she passed away, but we could never be sure of her exact age – back in 2004, she was a stray who had simply strolled into our ground floor rental at Tanglin Halt with a look that seemed to say: “You’ll do.”

Dude, who passed away around the age of 15, was a stray who walked into her paw-rents' lives in 2004. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

She was our only cat until about a year later, when we began thinking she looked lonely. So, we got her a friend – and I use the term loosely here – named Fred, a three-month-old ginger rescue.

When Dude got really sick, the change in her appearance was pretty drastic. She had been spending a lot of time in the storeroom, her usual hiding spot, and the food bowls were always empty, so there was no reason to suspect anything was off. But it was clear when she emerged that she had lost weight.

At the vet clinic, the doctors did some diagnostic tests and suspected it was cancer, although they couldn’t pinpoint the exact location without surgery. But Dude was too weak for surgery at that point.

She was put on a drip and stayed a couple of days for observation. Unfortunately, there was no change in her condition. We were advised to bring her home. Euthanasia was brought up. We had been expecting it, of course, but we needed time to think about it.

At this stage, she could barely walk. I fed her with a syringe but most of the food would end up on her fur as she didn’t want to eat. I would wipe her down as she wasn’t able to clean herself. She would also lie flat in the litter box trying to do her business, and I would carry her out and clean the litter from her body.

It was heartbreaking to see her in this state. After a few days of this, I knew ending her suffering was the humane thing to do.

You'll be missed, Dude. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

We opted to put her down at home as I didn’t want to cause her extra discomfort by transporting her to the vet. To be honest, I also did not want to grieve in public.

We made sure we gave Dude lots of cuddles and told her how much we loved her.

Dr Amanda Sim arrived at 9pm. She talked us through what to expect and patiently answered all our questions. Will she feel anything? No. Will it be quick? Yes. When we were ready, she administered the dose. A few seconds later, she listened for a heartbeat and informed us that Dude was gone.

My heart broke. The grief was immediate. Even though we knew what to expect, the finality of it still hit us hard.

I recently spoke with Dr Sim, who is now part of Hillside Veterinary Surgery, and asked her how she views the subject of euthanasia. She shared that having had to put down her own 16-year-old pet Maltese due to ill health allowed her to experience the perspective as a pet owner.

“I always consider a pet's quality of life,” she told me. “Is the pet still eating and drinking? Personally, I feel this also reflects the animal’s will to live. Is the pet experiencing any pain? Is the pet mobile? When all the other viable treatments have been explored and there is limited chance of recovery, I explain the diagnosis while also weighing the pet’s quality of life, to arrive at how or why putting down the pet may be the recommended option.”

She also believes that every pet owner and even vet doctors view euthanasia differently, whether it’s through the lens of upbringing and religion, or other factors.

“I believe there are cases in which the distinction between right and wrong is clear cut, and yet there are other situations in which this line may be blurred. Most importantly, both veterinarian and owner must come to a common consensus together.”

Dr Jean-Paul Ly, former owner of Animal Recovery Centre, is very vocal about his position on euthanasia. It absolutely has to be the last resort after all other options have been exhausted.

Dude was suspected of having cancer. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

When he was still with the clinic, they had a sign that stated they did not perform euthanasia.

“It’s true for the most part,” he said. “It’s to prevent people from coming to me to put down their pets for flippant reasons, like they’re leaving the country. It does happen. I hate that. Or they put down their animals if they can’t afford the treatment, or they don’t want to pay for it.”

He feels that pet owners should always seek alternatives, especially these days, when professionals are so well-trained and medicine has evolved so much.

“What one person cannot do, someone else can. There are options. You can get a second or third opinion,” he said.

However, he also stressed there’s no right or wrong when you’re considering euthanasia. “Every circumstance is different. Every person is different. The most important thing is you need to be able to sleep at night.”

As for healing from the tragedy, Dr Sim had some advice: “What is helpful in the healing process is first recognising that the right decision has been made. I always tell owners to give themselves as much time and space as they need to process through the grief.”

I never doubted that we made the best decision for Dude, based on her circumstances and especially after watching her struggle through her last days.

Dude with her cat buddy, Fred. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

I had 12 great years with her, and having to let her go is still a painful memory. I can only imagine the grief that Inuka’s human family must be feeling.

Fred is almost 14 now, close to Dude’s age when we lost her, and I am cognisant of the fact that he’s pretty old in cat years. I do hope that he has many more years with us, but if the time comes when his quality of life is compromised with no possible treatment, I hope I will be able to do the right thing by him, too.