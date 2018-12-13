Pikachu takes over Sentosa at first Pikachu Night Parade outside Japan

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of Pokemasters crowded Sentosa's beach on Friday night (Dec 14) for the first Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan.

Nine of the Pokemon decked out with LED lights paraded down the 100m route on Palawan Beach Walk before stopping in the centre of Palawan Green.

They were led by a Pikachu in a giant afro, lit by multi-coloured lights, with neon audio meters on their shirts lighting up to the beat of the music.

In the middle of the green field, they danced and bobbed to Instant Reply by Dan Hartman.



The night parade will also be held on Dec 15 and 16, as well as on the following weekend from Dec 21 to 23 at 7.30pm, with an extra show at 9pm on Saturdays. The parade will be held at Palawan Green, which is best located from Beach Station where the way is signposted clearly for visitors.



Catch these nine Pikachu at Palawan Green at Sentosa from Dec 14 to 16 and Dec 21 to 23. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Hundreds of Pokemon fans turned up at at Palawan Green at Sentosa on Dec 14, 2018 for the first ever Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The kids love this Pikachu at Palawan Green at Sentosa on Dec 14, 2018. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

These Pikachu at Palawan Green at Sentosa on Dec 14, 2018 are cooler than we can ever imagine to be. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The parade is part of Sentosa's Island Lights festival - an event with 10 "Instagrammable" installations scattered across Palawan Beach.

The art pieces range from logic-defying structures by Singapore-based visual artist Sam Lo - better known as the "Sticker Lady" - to a games room to test your skills and catch the latest Pokemon on the new Pokemon Let's Go game on the Nintendo Switch console.

Betelgeuse Supernova by Sam Lo, aka Sticker Lady, at Sentosa's Island Lights festival. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Nintendo Switch games room at Sentosa's Island Lights festival. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Island Lights festival at Sentosa's Palawan Beach will be on till Dec 31. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Harmony by Tina Fung at Sentosa's Island Lights festival. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Geoholo by Megan and Yin Jie at Sentosa's Island Lights festival. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The event will take place between Nov 16 and Dec 31, with no additional admission fee.

There will also be live performances and light bites from Thursdays to Sundays for those who feel like relaxing by the beach.

