Plunge headfirst into cake at the Cake Club pop-up

You can spend your weekend having your cake and eating it with sweets from local bakers and workshops for the family.

SINGAPORE: If you love cake – and who doesn’t? – join the Cake Club, a pop-up dessert extravaganza taking place on weekends at Marina Square from now until Aug 26.

With 14 cake and dessert vendors participating over seven weekends, you'll be able to get more than your fill of sweets.

Highlights include a Cake Bar featuring local cake and dessert brands including Bloomsbury Bakers, Edith Patisserie, Lynn's Cakes, Boufe Boutique Café and Crème Maison.

There will also be workshops for aspiring bakers, such as Yume Patisserie’s Korean buttercream piping sessions (Aug 11 and 12).

Kids can get in on the fun too, with a cakepop workshop by Nanatang (July 29) and a cookie painting workshop by Once Upon A Table (Aug 25 and 26).

To wash it all down, the 1872 Clipper Tea Co will serve freshly brewed teas.

Cake Club runs on Saturdays and Sundays until Aug 26, 12pm to 8pm, at the Marina Square Roof Garden Glasshouse #03-03. Admission is free. For more information, visit marinasquare.com.sg.