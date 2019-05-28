Sentosa hosts its first Pokemon Carnival next month

Visitors have chance to see all 403 Pokemon from the region of Alola – and take part in the popular Pikachu Parade.

If last month’s Pokemon Go event and the ongoing Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie haven’t been enough to satisfy your Pokemon needs, don’t worry – there’s another event coming up with hundreds more of these cute critters.

Sentosa will be holding its first Pokemon Carnival from Jun 15 to 30 at Sentosa Cove Village. It will the first time in Asia where fans can see all 403 Pokemon from the region of Alola all in one place – in the guise of standees.

Other highlights include the popular Pikachu Parade (where one can dance alongside them) and meet-and-greet sessions in the evenings. There will also be various inflatables around the area for one’s Instagram pleasures, including a five-metre-tall Pikachu, as well as an inflatable slide and ball pit for the children.

Guests can also take part in the Pokemon Adventure, where they’ll receive carnival game vouchers and an activity booklet they can use to look for the various Alolan around the area (those who finish will be able to get a free plushie). The game vouchers can also be used for other Pokemon-themed activities, where they stand to win a set of stickers.

For more information, visit https://www.sentosa.com.sg/pokemon-carnival.