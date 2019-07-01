Get your cameras ready: Pokemon Parade hits Jewel Changi Airport this month

The parade comprising eight Pikachu, an Eevee and a Mimikyu will be held twice a day on weekends in July.

If you’re planning to make a weekend trip to Jewel Changi Airport this month, keep your eyes peeled and your cameras ready – you might bump into a bunch of Pikachu and its friends dancing away around the HSBC Rain Vortex and the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Pikachu will be dancing with his friends near the Rain Vortex. (Video: Darius Boey)

The Pokemon Parade at Jewel Changi Airport will include a dance performance at the North Canyon. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport Development)

For the month of July, the mall’s first Pokemon Parade will be held every Saturday and Sunday, with 30-minute performances held at 2pm and 6pm.

The event is organised in collaboration with Pokemon Centre Singapore, the first store outside Japan, which is located on the fourth level of Jewel.

The parade, which comprises eight Pikachu, an Eevee and a Mimikyu, will begin from the west corridor of the Shiseido Forest Valley on the first level.

Catch the Pikachu this July at Jewel's first Pokemon parade. (Video: Darius Boey)

It will then make its way to the North Canyon, where Pokemon characters will be performing a four-minute dance. Visitors also get to have a quick interaction with the adorable monsters before the parade continues through the retail corridors on Level 1.

