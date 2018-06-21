Police looking into video of TWICE concertgoer who chanted gang slogan

SINGAPORE: The police are looking into a video of a TWICE concertgoer heard chanting a gang-related slogan during the K-pop group's Singapore show earlier this week, they confirmed on Thursday (Jun 21).

The South Korean girl group performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, the first Southeast Asian stop on their TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park tour.



In a video circulating online of their concert, a male voice can be heard yelling "sah lak kau" - "3, 6, 9" in Hokkien - a phrase associated with a secret society in Singapore.

The concertgoer had appeared to yell those words as he did not know the relevant fanchant, according to the person who tweeted the video (who claimed to be the concertgoer's brother).

"Police are aware of this incident and we are looking into the matter," the police said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

The video, which appears to have been taken down, drew criticism from some netizens.

"This guy attended Twice's Singapore concert last Sunday and shouted gang slogans because he didn't know the fanchants," tweeted LeenaKumari3012, adding a "facepalm" emoji.

"Seriously ah don't come to a concert and shout gang slogans," she wrote in another tweet. "This is not a secret society meeting."

"Such a disgrace to Singapore K-pop fans in general," tweeted kimsana2912. She also tweeted a video showing "the right way to do the fanchant".

"Learn it before going to a concert instead of saying (a) gangster cheer."

IM NAYEON YOO JEONGYEON MOMO JJANG SANA JJANG PARK JIHYO MINA JJANG KIM DAHYUN SON CHAEYOUNG CHOU TZUYU WONSEUI(ONCE) SARANGHAE TEUDUNGIE

~

SARANGHAE WHAT IS LOVE

•this is the right way to do the fanchant. learn it before going to a concert instead of saying gangster cheer• pic.twitter.com/wEUTDcLk8y — Adeline saw TWICE upclose (@kimsana2912) June 20, 2018

Sunday's concert marked the group's second time performing in Singapore.

They are known for hits such as You In My Heart, What is Love and Knock Knock.

On Wednesday, a police officer who was a secret society member was sentenced to a year's jail. He was arrested in November 2016 after a video of a group of men chanting gang slogans during a Malay wedding went viral.

Last year, five men were arrested after a video circulated online showed them chanting gang slogans at ENVY Dance Club.

Anyone who is or who acts as a member of an unlawful society faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

