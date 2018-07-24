Pop-R&B prodigy Khalid comes to town

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Fans of Khalid - the breakout R&B and pop-soul star - will want to have the smartphone or laptop at the ready tomorrow.



From Wednesday, Jul 25, 10am till Thursday, Jul 26 at 9.59am, Mastercard and Midas fans can get the tickets for S$108 each (excluding ticket charges) at a priority sale via Sistic. Tickets will be available to the public from Jul 26 at 10am. Any tickets available at the door will be priced at S$128.



Khalid's upcoming concert American Teen Tour is scheduled on Nov 6 at Zepp @ Big Box Singapore.



The 20-year-old Texan singer and songwriter has been making music since high school, kicking off with his infectious single Location in 2016. Since then, he has garnered five Grammy nominations, MTV Music Awards’ Best New Artist, and Billboard Music Awards’ Top New Artist.



The debut album American Teen is already certified gold after its release a few months ago. Under the pulsing dance beats and 80s synth, the breakout artist sings about fragile relationships, technology and other pop anthems in hits such as Young Dumb & Broke, and Love Lies.



Khalid's latest track with Martin Garrix Oceans peaked at No. 3 in Spotify Singapore charts. He has also popped up on tracks with some of the biggest names including, Calvin Harris, Normani of Fifth Harmony, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish.