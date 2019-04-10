Cute cuisine: Say hello to the Care Bears and Precious Moments pop-up cafe

Dishes with names like Grumpy Bear's Big Caring Hug Breakfast "High Tea" and Follow Your Heart Caramel Waffles will be available Apr 18 to Jun 30.

The over-the-top cutesy worlds of Precious Moments and Care Bears will collide in a puff of pastels with a pop-up cafe experience launching Apr 18.

The world’s first co-branded Precious Moments and Care Bears pop-up cafe will take over Kumoya, located at 8 Jalan Klapa, from Apr 18 to Jun 30.



(Photo: Kumoya, Precious Moments and Care Bears)

During this time, the cafe will feature original decor from both franchises and a special menu curated by Kumoya and food blogger Shirley Wong, better known as littlemissbento on Instagram. The pop-up will also witness the launch of exclusive Precious Moments and Care Bears figurines, a music box and a photo frame.



Kumoya is not Halal-certified, but uses no pork, no lard and no alcohol in its menu items. The Japanese-French fusion cafe is no stranger to pop-ups, having collaborated with limited-edition menus featuring Cinnamoroll, Miffy, tokidoki, Mr Men & Little Miss, My Little Pony and Pusheen, according to a press release.

Follow Your Heart Caramel Waffles Caramel Waffles (S$21.90) (Photo: Kumoya, Precious Moments and Care Bears)

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, Wong is a certified instructor with the Japan Sushi Instructor Association (Tokyo) and the Japanese Salonaise Association in Tokyo.

She previously served as consultant for the limited-edition menus of the Gudetama Cafe Singapore and My Melody Cafe Singapore.

Chicken Spam Fries (S$12.90) (Photo: Kumoya, Precious Moments and Care Bears)

Grumpy Bear’s Big Caring Hug Breakfast “High-Tea” Set (S$32.90) (Photo: Kumoya, Precious Moments and Care Bears)

The 22 items on the limited-edition menu range from S$9.90 to S$32.90, with a minimum spend of S$10 per person.

Expect Chicken Spam Fries (S$12.90), Grumpy Bear’s Big Caring Hug Breakfast “High-Tea” Set (S$32.90) and Follow Your Heart Caramel Waffles (S$21.90), among others.

