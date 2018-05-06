Pregnant for a day: Ya Hui finds out what it’s really like to have a bun in the oven

Watch the actress, who plays a surrogate mum in the Channel 8 drama Babies On Board, wear a pregnancy suit for one day.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Pregnancy. It’s a walk in the park. Or not.

Advertisement

Attempting to simulate this condition, Ya Hui spent several months putting her acting chops to the test while filming for the Mediacorp TV Channel 8 drama, Babies on Board, in which she plays a surrogate mother. The show also stars Jesseca Liu and Tay Ping Hui.

As someone who has not personally been pregnant herself, it was a bit of a stab in the dark for Ya Hui.

While in character, the 30-year-old wore a fake belly, made of cotton and silicone, under her clothes.

But she was game to find out more about what being pregnant really feels like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, we put in a call to the producers of Man Birth, the documentary show in which men get to experience the joys of pregnancy and childbirth via a weighted suit and electric shocks to their abdominal muscles, and asked if we could borrow The Belly.

The Belly consists of a weighted water bag and large, stuffed boobs. It also comes with the option of a leaky bladder and simulated “contractions”. It is not exactly what you would call a red carpet option.

We made Ya Hui wear The Belly throughout a regular work day, which involved filming scenes at the airport for her upcoming drama, Blue Tick, with co-stars Desmond Tan and Jeffrey Xu. (We didn’t use the leaky bladder, though.)

“Thank God I wasn’t wearing this while filming Babies On Board,” she moaned. “I think I would have been dead within two hours! It’s really quite uncomfortable. It feels like something is pressing against my tummy, so I have constant breathing difficulties. It’s hot. And I keep falling forward because of the weight, so I need to keep my back straight.”

She added: “It’s so tough to be a mother!”



Watch to find out what happens when we challenge her to do everyday tasks like cut her toenails.





Catch Babies On Board starting today (May 7) at 9pm on Mediacorp TV Channel 8.