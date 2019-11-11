Record-breaking S$10.47m raised at this year’s President’s Star Charity

The amount eclipses last year’s figure of S$8.3 million, which was also a record at the time.

This year’s President’s Star Charity (PSC) has raised a record-breaking S$10,471,294. This final tally is slightly bigger than the sum displayed on stage at the end of the televised show – S$10,469,534 – which did not account for the clearing of the telepoll cache.

This year’s figure eclipses last year’s amount of S$8.3 million, which was also a record at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evelyn Tan and Kym Ng with Mediacorp Young Talents Project 2019 winners. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The two-hour show on Sunday (Nov 10) was hosted by Glenda Chong and Chua Enlai and featured segments by a number of performers, including Mediacorp Young Talents Project 2019 winners who accompanied artistes Kym Ng and Evelyn Tan for a redux of the song The Moon Represents My Heart by Teresa Teng.



This was a tribute to PSC founder and late former President Ong Teng Cheong who had performed a piano version of the ballad at PSC 1999.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin with Relay Majulah runners live on the PSC 2019 stage. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Another highlight was Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s involvement in Relay Majulah. He ran the last leg of the over 2,000 kilometres relay by 200 runners and was captured on video making his way from Commonwealth Avenue onto North Buona Vista Road and then Stars Avenue, before ending the eight-day relay live by passing the baton to President Halimah Yacob on stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Regional artistes were also involved in the fundraising show, including vocalist Amy of Malaysian rock band Search, Filipino singing sensations HK Sisters and Japanese dance group Fabulous Sisters.

A skit on mental health performed at the President's Star Charity. (Photo: Mediacorp)

There was also a skit focusing on mental health featuring host Chua, Suhaimi Yusof, Udaya, Xixi and Richard Low.

The proceeds collected will help the 67 beneficiaries backed by the President's Challenge. These include Club HEAL (Hope, Empowerment, Acceptance & Love), a charity that supports the societal reintegration of individuals with mental health issues; Very Special Arts, dedicated to offering opportunities for disabled persons to participate in the arts; and TOUCH Community Services, a multi-service organisation spanning a spectrum of communal causes.

Singer Amy from Malaysian band, Search. (Photo: Mediacorp)

This year's PSC, with the theme “Be the change we want to see”, is the 26th edition of Mediacorp’s fundraiser under the President’s Challenge.

Catch the encore of PSC 2019 on-demand for free on Toggle and Toggle’s YouTube channel, as well as on Channel 5 on Sunday, Nov 17, at 4.30pm. You can also continue to donate towards PSC 2019 until Nov 17, 11.59pm.

