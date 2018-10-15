President’s Star Charity 2018 raises a record S$8.3m

Proceeds will go to the 59 charities under the President’s Challenge 2018.

This year’s President’s Star Charity raised a record total of S$8.3 million, the highest amount raised for the annual event, besting last year’s total of S$7.66million, which was the second highest in the history of the show.

All proceeds will go to the 59 charities under the President’s Challenge 2018.

Advertisement

Zoe Tay in a solo dance performance. (Photo: Mediacorp)

President's Star Charity 2018. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The event, which was held on Sunday night (Oct 14), carried the theme of inclusion, with a slew of performances – including a special appearance by President Halimah Yacob, who performed with her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, in a special closing song together with The Purple Symphony, Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra that includes musicians with special needs, as well as singer Aisyah Aziz, visually-handicapped singer Wai Yee and the Purple Choir Kids.

Young Mediacorp artistes during a hiphop dance performance. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eason Chan at the President's Star Charity 2018. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Dayang Nurfaizah at the President's Star Charity 2018. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Mediacorp’s fundraiser under the President’s Challenge also included a solo dance performance by Zoe Tay; guest appearances by Hong Kong's Eason Chan, Malaysia's Dayang Nurfaizah, Taiwan’s Feng E; Singapore’s Sufie Rashid and performers with disabilities from I’m Soul Inc.

Feng E at the President's Star Charity 2018. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Sufie Rashid with performers from I'm Soul Inc. (Photo: Mediacorp)

TNT Boys at the President's Star Charity 2018. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Young local artistes such as Fang Rong, Tay Ying, Edwin Goh, Nick Teo, Farhana M Noor and Nithiyia Rao also performed a hip-hop dance piece.

The public are still encouraged to donate to the President’s Challenge beneficiaries online at www.giving.sg/psc2018, or by calling 1900-112-8821 (S$10), 1900-112-8822 (S$50) or 1900-112-8823 (S$100). Donation channels will close at 11.59 on Oct 31.

Viewers can catch the show via video on demand on Toggle from Oct 16 or the encore telecast on Channel 5 on Oct 20, from 4pm to 6pm.