President’s Star Charity 2018 raises a record S$8.3m
Proceeds will go to the 59 charities under the President’s Challenge 2018.
This year’s President’s Star Charity raised a record total of S$8.3 million, the highest amount raised for the annual event, besting last year’s total of S$7.66million, which was the second highest in the history of the show.
All proceeds will go to the 59 charities under the President’s Challenge 2018.
The event, which was held on Sunday night (Oct 14), carried the theme of inclusion, with a slew of performances – including a special appearance by President Halimah Yacob, who performed with her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, in a special closing song together with The Purple Symphony, Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra that includes musicians with special needs, as well as singer Aisyah Aziz, visually-handicapped singer Wai Yee and the Purple Choir Kids.
Mediacorp’s fundraiser under the President’s Challenge also included a solo dance performance by Zoe Tay; guest appearances by Hong Kong's Eason Chan, Malaysia's Dayang Nurfaizah, Taiwan’s Feng E; Singapore’s Sufie Rashid and performers with disabilities from I’m Soul Inc.
Young local artistes such as Fang Rong, Tay Ying, Edwin Goh, Nick Teo, Farhana M Noor and Nithiyia Rao also performed a hip-hop dance piece.
The public are still encouraged to donate to the President’s Challenge beneficiaries online at www.giving.sg/psc2018, or by calling 1900-112-8821 (S$10), 1900-112-8822 (S$50) or 1900-112-8823 (S$100). Donation channels will close at 11.59 on Oct 31.
Viewers can catch the show via video on demand on Toggle from Oct 16 or the encore telecast on Channel 5 on Oct 20, from 4pm to 6pm.