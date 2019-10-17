Tan Chuan-Jin to run for donations at President's Star Charity 2019

The Speaker of Parliament will be taking part in Relay Majulah, which will culminate at the PSC event on Nov 10. Other highlights include a tribute performance to the late former President Ong Teng Cheong and a focus on mental health.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin will join a relay run with runners that include cancer survivors and the physically challenged to raise funds for this year’s President’s Star Charity (PSC), which will be held on Nov 10.

Mr Tan will be running on the final leg of Relay Majulah, a ground-up initiative featuring 200 runners, which aims to raise funds for the President’s Challenge by running 2,000km over eight days.

He will be covering the stretch from Commonwealth Avenue to The Theatre at Mediacorp, where he will symbolically hand over the baton to the PSC’s guest-of-honour President Halimah Yacob.

The Aureus Academy Choir will be among the performers during the President's Star Charity 2019. (Photo: Khoo Bee Khim)

The relay will be one of the highlights of the 26th edition of the PSC, which carries the theme Be The Change We Want To See.

“This year, we are focusing on empowering persons with disabilities, so that they can gain independence and contribute meaningfully to society,” said President Halimah in a statement.

“I encourage all Singaporeans to give generously – whether in monetary terms, time or expertise rendered – so that together, we can create a caring, inclusive and cohesive society.”

Evelyn Tan will be singing a song as tribute to the late President Ong Teng Cheong. (Photo: Khoo Bee Khim)

Among the other highlights revealed at Friday’s (Oct 18) press conference at Mediacorp is a tribute performance to PSC founder and the late former President Ong Teng Cheong.

Evelyn Tan will be joined by Mediacorp Young Talents Project 2019 winners in a rendition of Teresa Teng’s The Moon Represents My Heart. It will be the second time Tan is performing the same song, which she did with the late president back in 1999.

"I am struck by how the show has evolved," said Tan. "I am excited and I feel privileged to be part of the PSC again.”

There will also be a skit that will tackle mental health, featuring Suhaimi Yusof, Udaya, Xixi, Richard Low as well as funnyman Chua Enlai, who is also hosting this year’s show with CNA news presenter Glenda Chong.

Suhaimi Yusof will be performing in a skit tackling mental health. (Photo: Khoo Bee Khim)

During the press conference, Suhaimi shared: “My elder brother suffered from depression many years ago when I was in secondary school. I not only know the mental states and pressure he went through, I grew up with them. I learned from my experience that you have to be sympathetic and understanding.”

The event will also include collaborations between Japan’s Fabulous Sisters and artistes Kayly Loh, Hazelle Teo, Denise Camillia Tan and Tay Ying; Hong Kong singer Tien Chong and musician Shak; and the cast of family drama series Kin and students from the Aureus Academy Choir. There will also be performances by vocalist Amy of Malaysian rock band Search and Filipino singing duo HK Sisters.

“Through the PSC, we bring together our people, partners and platforms to share the stories of courageous individuals in disadvantaged circumstances and the organisations which support them. We hope that each act will inspire the public to give generously and consider ways they can uplift fellow Singaporeans,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

Proceeds from PSC 2019 will go to the 67 beneficiaries backed by the President's Challenge, including Club Heal, Very Special Arts, and Touch Community Services. More details on the President’s Challenge can be found at www.pc.org.sg. Viewers can donate via telephone, online or PayNow.

President’s Star Charity 2019 will be telecast live on Toggle and Channel 5 on Nov 10 at 7.30pm.