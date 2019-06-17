Celeb Father’s Day love: Prince Harry marks his first with Baby Archie

David Beckham, Chris Pratt and Adam Levine are just some of the dads who got social media shout-outs on the special day.

From funny to touching, social media was flooded with tributes to dads on Father’s Day Jun 16, including a lot of love for celebrity dads from their families.

New dad Prince Harry celebrated the special day with a photo of himself holding baby Archie. The Instagram post from the royal account simply said: "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex."

Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger also posted a sweet note about her husband Chris Pratt being a loving dad to his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. "Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you.”

She also paid tribute to her own dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a series of old photos of the Governator. She said: "Happy Father’s Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)!" referring to her rescue dog.

Jennifer Lopez wished her ex-husband and father of their 11-year-old twins a Happy Father’s Day: "Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!"

She also shared the love with her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez, who has two children with his ex-wife: "How lucky are we to have you in our lives... not only do you make us all laugh every day, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand."

Victoria Beckham wished hubby David a good one, captioning her post: "Truly the best daddy in the world x we love you so much x kisses."

Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to both her late dad and her father-in-law, dad to husband Nick Jonas. "Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth. Love you loads."

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka wished each other on the special day, as well. Burtka wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best pop I know. You are caring, patient, fun and most of all, full of LOVE."

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine also received a touching note from his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. She said: "We love you so much, you always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you."