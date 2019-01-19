Princess Nokia calls out Ariana Grande for copying her song on 7 Rings

She took to Twitter to compare their songs.

Ariana Grande’s new single 7 Rings, which dropped on Thursday (Jan 17), isn’t quite ringing in the good news for her.



Rapper Princess Nokia called out the Thank You, Next singer for copying her song Mine from her 1992 mixtape on Friday.



“Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my god!” said Nokia, whose real name is Destiny Frasqueri, on Twitter. “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm … sounds about white.”



Nokia wrote the song about the relationship women of colour have with their hair. In her version, she rapped: “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It’s mine, I bought it / It’s mine, I bought it.”



In Grande’s 7 Rings, she sings: “My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).”



Grande has yet to respond to Princess Nokia's accusations.

