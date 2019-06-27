Power naps in private suites are now available at Capitol Piazza

You can actually enjoy a 45-minute snooze with pyjamas and mood lighting at the new Simmons flagship store. Maybe don’t tell your boss where you’re going.

Falling asleep on bed displays in furniture stores is usually frowned upon but at the newly unveiled Simmons Gallery at Capitol Piazza, they’ll even pass you pyjamas.

The premium mattress brand has just introduced a new nap concept – 45winks – that’s based on the science of sleep and how it contributes to peak performance at work.

To that end, its new flagship store will offer sleep-deprived guests naps of up to 45 minutes in one of three private suites. The service is touted as a first-of-its-kind in the industry.

Guests can even choose their desired mattress firmness – firm, medium or plush – and adjust the mood lights for the best experience. To top it off, there will be luxurious pillows and bed sheets, as well as pyjamas.

This snooze service is going for the launch price of $45 for 45 minutes from now till mid-July, following which it will cost $90 for 45 minutes.

With 45winks, Simmons is hoping to highlight that sleep and power naps are essential for high performance productivity at work.

The Capitol Piazza store is designed by award-winning interior designer Peter Tay, the Designer of the Year at the 2014 President’s Design Awards known for designing celebrity homes for Zhang Ziyi, Wang Lee Hom and our own Zoe Tay.

45winks by Simmons is available daily from 10.45am to 7.00pm. The service can be pre-booked via the 45winks microsite or its service hotline at 6385 3966.

Simmons Gallery Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road, #B2-40-42 Capitol Piazza.