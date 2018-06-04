Is Priyanka Chopra really dating Nick Jonas?

The gossip mill is in overdrive as the rumoured couple are seen looking quite cosy around town.

SINGAPORE: “That smile”. The two-word Instagram comment – complete with heart emoji – from Nick Jonas that has sent the gossip mills about his rumoured romance with Priyanka Chopra into overdrive.

If multiple media outlets are to be believed, the 25-year-old Jonas brother and 35-year-old actress who were photographed at the Met Gala together in 2017 as "just friends" are more than that now.

Rumours about Chopra and Jonas reportedly dating have been circulating all week.

A photo of the two looking quite cosy on a yacht with fellow actors Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet surfaced on social media over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



They were also spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles last Thursday, taking in Beauty And The Beast Live In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, and then attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together on Saturday.

Videos posted to social media show the rumoured couple walking to their seats at the sporting event.

"They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company. They didn't show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot," one onlooker at the game told E! News.

People magazine reported that Chopra and Jonas first hit it off a year ago, presumably during that Met Gala date. Back then, when talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked about the dating rumours, Chopra joked that the 25-year-old singer was "11".

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together because it was fun… I didn't ask his age. 11?" Chopra quipped.

