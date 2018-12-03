Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed in lavish India ceremony

Dubbed India's "wedding of the year", the superstar couple's celebrations continued yesterday with a Hindu ritual after exchanging vows in a Christian ceremony on Saturday night.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas hosted an extravagant concert on Sunday (Dec 2) for their star-studded wedding guests as the couple tied the knot at a lavish Indian palace.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26 performed an opulent Indian music and dance routine as their friends and family clapped along at the Umaid Bhawan palace, with Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop, in the western city of Jodhpur.

The multi-day festivities continued into the night with a Hindu ritual for the superstar couple, who exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony Saturday night.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (centre right) dances with guests during a ceremony before her wedding with Nick Jonas , at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India. (Raindrop Media via AP)

Chopra said the colourful "sangeet" performance, which featured ornate set changes and dozens of performers, started as a "fierce song and dance competition" between their musical families.

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love," she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

They were married in India's fabled "Blue City" with famous guests including Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, British actress and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Also in attendance were his parents and brothers Frankie and Kevin.

The couple got engaged in August, sharing photos on social media showing them performing a prayer ritual in traditional Indian garb.

The wedding celebrations commenced with a traditional Indian "mehndi" ceremony, with Chopra's arms and legs painted with henna dyes.

The bride wore vibrant Indian colours while Jonas was dressed in an embroidered kurta, an elaborate tunic.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate during a 'mehndi' ceremony, a day before their wedding, at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India. (Raindrop Media via AP)

US fashion designer Ralph Lauren said the label had also been involved in the event's styling.

"Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party," the designer posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Eonline also reported the event featured a 40-foot high wedding mandap, or canopy, adorned with red flowers, and Chopra wore a Sabyasachi ensemble.

According to Eonline, Jonas had arrived on a ghodi, or horse as per tradition. The couple then took a ride on an elephant before taking part in the varmala or garland exchange ceremony, the Times News Network reported.

Later in the evening, the bride and groom and their guests had an elaborate dinner, and an after-party was set to take place around midnight, the outlet said.

On Sunday, Jonas posted a photo of himself alongside his three brothers and captioned it "Family."

Hours before the Hindu wedding, the bride took part in a haldi ritual, in which haldi paste is applied to ward off the evil eye and bring good fortune, a chooda ceremony, in which she is gifted 21 bangles from family members, and a safa ceremony. The color scheme was pink, orange and purple, and the decor included marigolds, according to the Times News Network.

Earlier last week, their families got together in India for traditional pre-wedding festivities, including a puja ceremony and a Sangreet dance contest.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked to Vogue.

That ceremony was capped off with a vibrant fireworks show over the city of Jodhpur – attracting some criticism online as Chopra is a vocal advocate for improving India's atrocious air pollution.

Chopra – who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 – is one of Bollywood's most identifiable stars and one of the few to have achieved success in the West.

She starred in the ABC thriller series Quantico and has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Jonas first found success as a child star, as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings.

The brothers hailed from a deeply devout Christian family and presented a wholesome image, including wearing purity rings to promote chastity.

In recent years, however, Jonas revamped his image as well as turning to acting.